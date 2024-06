Shafaqna English- The last functioning major hospital in el-Fasher in Sudan, has been forced to close after it was attacked and looted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it and the Sudanese health ministry had suspended all activities in el-Fasher’s South Hospital after armed members of the paramilitary RSF seized the facility.

Sources: Middle East Eye

