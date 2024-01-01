Al Forat: Last year, Iraq welcomed 9 million foreign pilgrims

Shafaqna English– Today (Monday), the Ministry of Interior of Iraq announced that 9 million Arab and foreign pilgrims have been welcomed in 2023.
According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al Forat, Brigadier General Meqdad Miri, the spokesman for the Interior, stated in a statement: according to the statistics of the Department of Residence, Iraq welcomed about 9 million Arab and foreign pilgrims last year.
Brigadier General Miri explained that nearly 8 thousand foreign nationals have been expelled from Iraq because of violation of residence conditions during the last 5 months.
