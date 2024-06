Shafaqna English- Fuel shortages, cash flow restrictions, and high transportation costs are limiting women and girls’ access to vital health and protection services in the besieged Gaza Strip,

The United Nations Population Fund reported.

In a post on X, the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency said that “the risks to women and girls are increasing, and if a ceasefire is not achieved, their lives will continue to be at risk.”

Sources: ALJazeera

