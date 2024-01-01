UN Chief urges quick agreement on Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Shafaqna English- Describing conditions in Gaza as “deplorable”, UN chief Guterres has called for all parties to reach an agreement on the latest ceasefire plan.

“I welcome the peace initiative recently outlined by President Biden and urge all parties to seize this opportunity and come to an agreement,” Guterres said.

UN chief calls for ‘all available routes into Gaza’ to be operational

Guterres has also called on parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

“This includes facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid both into and inside Gaza as they have committed. All available routes into Gaza must be operational and the land routes are absolutely crucial,” he said.

He called for safe routes for humanitarian aid delivery and for the protection of UNRWA workers who “need unimpeded access”.

“Civilians must be allowed to seek safety and civilians and the infrastructure they rely on must never be militarised or targeted,” he said.

Source: ALJazeera