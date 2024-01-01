English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia warns of hot summer in Hajj 2024

Shafaqna English- High temperatures pose “a major challenge” in this year’s Hajj season, set to begin on June 14, Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, Saudi health ministry’s spokesperson warned.

Rising temperatures reaching 48ºC as pilgrims gear up for Hajj this week, Muhammad Al-Abdulaali said.
He urged pilgrims to follow the ministry’s health guidelines to keep safe from the heat. Carrying umbrellas, maintaining hydration and taking rest periods between rituals are necessary to avoid heat fatigue.
“The ministry is making all efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment for pilgrims in light of the harsh climatic conditions,” said Al-Abdulaali.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

