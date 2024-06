Shafaqna English- This year’s university entrance exam, like previous ones, began without the participation of girls across Afghanistan.

In addition to barring women from the entrance exam, there has been an unprecedented decline in the number of male candidates participating. Findings from the Hasht-e Subh Daily indicate that in Ghazni province, participation levels have decreased fivefold compared to three years ago.

