Europe: Young Muslim communities concerned as far-right gains more seats in parliament

Shafaqna English- Young Muslim communities in Europe are particularly concerned as far-right gains more seats in parliament.
The just-concluded elections to the European Parliament have sped up the far-right shift of the 27-member bloc and deepened fears of increased anti-Muslim hate in what was once the bastion of secular and liberal democracy.
Provisional results show the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) consolidating its position in the European Parliament, increasing the number of seats to 185 out of 720 in Sunday’s election. This means a gain of seven seats.
Although pro-European sentiment appears to remain the majority in the new parliament, it cannot overshadow growing concerns about the rise of far-right votes in many of the 27 member countries.
Despite the continued dominance of the centre-right over the far-right in the European Parliament, the situation is far from getting better for European Muslims, who make up at least 5 percent of the union’s population.
And Muslim youth say they are “bracing ourselves” for the next five years ahead with trepidation.
They can foresee an increasingly restrictive and conservative approach to social issues and the civic space in which they operate, Hania says.
Far-right French parties managed to secure almost 40 percent of the vote in the EU elections.
“When so many people decide to go to the ballot boxes to choose hate, it doesn’t make me feel safe,” says Loubna Reguig, head of Muslim Students of France (EMF), the only Muslim student organisation nationwide.
“We can expect to witness more racist and inhumane policies. There will likely be further restrictions on civic space and more attacks on Muslims. Obviously, it’s already pervasive in the French media,” she tells TRT World.
Source:TRT WORLD