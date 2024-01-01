UN agency: At least 49 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen’s coast

The boat was carrying about 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia on the 320-kilometer (200-mile) journey across the Gulf of Aden when it sank Monday off of Yemen’s southern coast, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

Seventy-one people have been rescued and the search is ongoing, the group said, noting that 31 women and six children are among the dead.

Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work.