UN agency: At least 49 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen’s coast

Shafaqna English- At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Yemen, the UN agency said Tuesday.
The boat was carrying about 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia on the 320-kilometer (200-mile) journey across the Gulf of Aden when it sank Monday off of Yemen’s southern coast, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

Seventy-one people have been rescued and the search is ongoing, the group said, noting that 31 women and six children are among the dead.

Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work.

