UNRWA: Almost all displaced Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

“They have been forced to vacate all UNRWA shelters there,” said the agency on X.

For months, Israel had encouraged Palestinian refugees to go to Rafah, touting it as a “safe zone,” and over a million took refuge there. But in May, ignoring international warnings of a humanitarian crisis, it launched an offensive into Rafah, galvanising an exodus from the city.

Living conditions in Gaza, in general, are “unspeakable,” it said, adding that according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, over 96 percent of women and children aged 6 to 23 months lack access to their fundamental nutritional necessities.

Source: TRTWORLD

