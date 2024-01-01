Arrival of oldest Hajj pilgrim of 2024 in Saudi Arabia [Video]

Shafaqna English– A 130-year-old Algerian woman entered Saudi Arabia as the oldest Hajj pilgrim of 2024.

Saudi Airlines transported the oldest Hajj pilgrim of 2024, who is 130 years old, to Saudi Arabia.

According to Al-Bashaer newspaper, Sarahouda Stiti, who entered Saudi Arabia with Algerian pilgrims, is the oldest pilgrim of 2024.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia had previously announced that through continuous efforts, more than one million and 200 thousand pilgrims have entered the country with good health and high satisfaction with the services provided.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com