UNRWA: Children in Gaza are losing childhood because of war

Shafaqna English- Children are losing their childhood because of Gaza war. This war needs to stop now,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

Children in Gaza trekking for hours for water. With many of Gaza’s water wells and pipelines destroyed during the war, clean water has become increasingly difficult to find.

To cope, children in the enclave often make long treks to fetch water, lugging heavy containers back to their homes or shelters, according to UNRWA.

UN adds Israeli army to blacklist for ‘grave violations’ against children

The UN has added the Israeli armed and security forces to “parties that commit grave violations affecting children in situations of armed conflict,” according to a report.

Sources: ALJazeera, Anadolu Ajansı

