New poll: British Muslims set to back Labour but anger over leadership’s handling of Gaza war

Shafaqna English- British Muslims are set to overwhelmingly back Labour in the UK elections, but anger over the leadership’s handling of Gaza war, a new poll has found.

Savanta conducted the poll for the website Hyphen showing that two-in-three British Muslims will vote Labour in the election, following 14 years of Conservative government which has seen public services deteriorate, taxes rise, and living standards plummet, according to the opposition.

While Labour has a 51 percent lead among this contingent, the party saw a one percent drop in support from when polling was last conducted between 27 October to 3 November 2023, just weeks after the Israeli offensive on Gaza began.

