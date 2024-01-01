English
Heatwave kills dozens of Sudanese refugees en route to Egypt

Shafaqna English- Dozens of Sudanese refugees lost their lives earlier last week as they reportedly attempted to cross into Egypt via neighbouring Aswan during a heat wave.

The Sudanese nationals are believed to have died en route to neighbouring Aswan carried inside open trucks reportedly facilitated by smugglers, the Sudanese Consul in Aswan, Abdel Qadir Abdullah said in an audio statement as he expressed condolences to their families.

“Their bodies were transferred to the morgue at the Aswan general hospital three days ago…after they died from sunstroke, dehydration or road accidents,” Abdullah said in the statement posted on the official Sudanese embassy page, without further elaborating on the number of victims.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

