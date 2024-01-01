English
RT: Praying of a 4-year-old girl on her father’s shoulder in Masjid al-Haram and accompaniment of pilgrims + film

Shafaqna English– A clip of a little girl in Masjid al-Haram who is praying on her father’s shoulders has been published and other pilgrims repeat her prayers.

According to Shafaqna, RT wrote: “the little girl who sits on her father’s shoulders during Tawaf around the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram and prays has captured the hearts of social network users.”

According to this report, the clip published on the internet in this regard shows this little girl who seems to be between three to four years old. She is praying on her father’s shoulders during Tawaf al-Qadum and other pilgrims accompany her too.

