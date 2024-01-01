Sheikh al-Karbalai: Story of accepting call of duty to fatwa of Kefaei Defence should be recited to current and future generations

Shafaqna English– By referring that each nation prides itself on major milestones in its history, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalai said: “one of the necessities to immortalize championships of Iraqi men, martyrs, wounded and fighters in the battle against ISIS is to represent the stories of their championships and humanitarian behaviors in the battlefields to the current generation on the one hand so that they do not forget these championships and the future generation on the other hand so that they follow these championships.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: al-Karbalai, who spoke at the first public festival of the Fatwa of Kefaei Defense in the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) under the slogan of “our scholars, our leaders and our martyrs are our role models”, emphasized the need to represent literary and multi-faceted artistic productions to immortalize the championships of the Iraqi forces in the war against ISIS.

He continued: “our responsibility against the martyrs is to follow their method to realize respect, generosity and fight cruelty, despotism, rascality, backwardness and corruption.”

He explained: the real source of unprecedented and historical uprising of people to defend Iraq is the Fatwa of Kefaei Defense which had elements and roots that were displayed on the proper legal and doctrinal basis and pure divine life of the owner of that fatwa and then deference and positive response of men who did not hesitate to defend Iraq, because championships of those who accepted the call of duty to this fatwa were the second pillar of finalizing the battle in the short-term.

