Illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Jewish Shavuot holiday

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem to mark a Jewish holiday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the complex to mark the Jewish Shavuot holiday, also known as the Feast of Weeks.

Local sources estimated that hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the Al-Buraq Wall, which Jews call the Wailing Wall, according to the news agency.

It added that the Israeli forces closed roads near the Damascus Gate area to secure the entry of the settlers into the mosque’s complex.

