Okaz: Saudi Arabia announced number of Hajj 2024 pilgrims

Shafaqna English– The General Directorate of Passports announced arrival of 1,547,295 pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season through all air, land and sea entrances of this country by the end of Monday.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Okaz, this Saudi organization added: the number of pilgrims who entered from abroad through airports has reached 1,483,312 people while the number of pilgrims entering through land ports has reached 59 thousand and 273 pilgrims. And the number of pilgrims through sea ports.

The General Directorate of Passports emphasized that all facilities have been used to facilitate the entry of pilgrims through equipping all entrances with the most modern equipment and skillful employees who are familiar with different languages.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah had said that competent authorities have launched an international campaign to raise awareness about the danger of violating rules of Hajj and fake campaigns in more than 20 countries around the world.

He stated: the world’s largest cooling station to purify the air in Masjid al-Haram has been equipped to subtilize and cool the air, and the Mashaer train will become operational during this year’s Hajj season with the capacity of 72,000 passengers per hour. This will help to move more than 350,000 pilgrims between the holy places.