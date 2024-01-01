[Video] From Disillusionment to Devotion

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (UK), Episode 1

Kim Shariff shares a transformative personal journey that began with being raised in a Shafi’i Sufi family and then moving to Saudi Arabia, where they adopted Wahhabi practices. Eventually relocating to England, Kim became disillusioned with religion. However, the rise of Islamophobia and global events in the early 2000s prompted them to re-examine the Quran critically, leading to a profound connection with the text. This newfound understanding revealed to Kim the peaceful principles of Islam, challenging misconceptions about the religion’s endorsement of violence and oppression. This journey of rediscovery brought a deep bond with the Quran and a realization of Islam’s true, compassionate teachings.

In 2006, Kim began exploring the concept of different Islamic sects, particularly Shia Islam, despite initial biases and stereotypes. Through prayer and spiritual experiences, they felt guided towards Shia Islam, culminating in a conviction of its authenticity. Kim credits their family’s strong principles of truth and courage for supporting this spiritual quest. Engaging in human rights work and inspired by the teachings of Islamic figures and scholars, Kim dedicated themselves to serving humanity, advocating for justice, and educating others about the true nature of Islam. They emphasize the importance of continuous learning, patience, and applying Islamic principles in their legal and humanitarian efforts.

