Kuwait: Fire at building housing foreign workers kills 49

Shafaqna English- A fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait has killed at least 49 people, according to authorities.

The blaze early on Wednesday morning in the southern Mangaf district also injured dozens of people, the Health Ministry said. The area is heavily populated with foreign labourers, but there was no immediate information on the nationality of the casualties.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site.

Source: ALJazeera