Morocco’s Tourism Revenue Increased by 10.6%

Shafaqna English– During the first four months of the current year, Morocco announced an increase in tourism revenues of 3.2 billion dollars.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Jazeera, the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism stated: These indicators reflect the performance of the tourism sector, especially the diversification of recreational activities, and will continue to achieve the goal of earning 120 billion dirhams (12 billion dollars) by 2026.

Fatima El-Zahra Ammor, the Minister of Tourism of Morocco, said: “Tourism is the main pillar of Morocco’s economy, and we will continue to strengthen it. Our plan is to attract 26 million tourists by 2030.”

According to official statistics, tourism was the second largest source of foreign currency revenue for Morocco in 2023, after financial transfers from abroad, with a value of approximately $11.5 billion.

