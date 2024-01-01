Shafaqna English- WHO’s Chief warns of “catastrophic hunger” in Gaza, with 8,000 children under five years old suffering acute malnutrition.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 28 of those children had died and a significant proportion of Gaza’s population was now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions.

“Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food,” he told a press conference.

Tedros said the UN’s health agency and its partners had attempted to scale up nutrition services in the besieged Palestinian territory. “Over 8,000 children under five years old have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition,” he said.

Sources: ALJazeera, New Arab

