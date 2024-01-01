UNHCR: 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide in 2023

Shafaqna English- The number of people forcibly displaced worldwide reached 120 million in 2023, the UN’s Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

Underlining that the new figure represents “historic new levels,” the UNHCR said in a report that it reflects both new and mutating conflicts and a “failure to resolve longstanding” crises.

“The figure would make the global displaced population equivalent to the 12th largest country in the world, around the size of Japan,” it said.

The agency pointed to the conflict in Sudan as “a key factor driving the figures higher, as since April 2023, more than 7.1 million new displacements were recorded in the country, with another 1.9 million outside.”

