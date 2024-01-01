English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Greece shuts Acropolis as heatwave hits

0

Shafaqna English- Greece has shuttered the site of the ancient Acropolis and schools across Athens as the first heatwave of the summer strikes.

Temperatures were expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of the Mediterranean country, driven by southerly winds bringing hot air and dust from North Africa.

The Acropolis hill, which includes the Parthenon temple and is one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites, was closed from noon to 5pm (09:00-14:00 GMT) on Wednesday, and Red Cross staff handed out bottles of water to tourists.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Paris Olympic 2024: Torch on the way to France

rahman samadreza

Greece re-opens historic Mosque after century for Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

leila yazdani

Greece: Ansarifard Joins Aris Football Club

rahman samadreza

At least 78 die as boat carrying migrants sinks near Greece

asadian

Youth unemployment rate in Greece among highest in EU

asadian

Report: Risk of poverty increase in Greece

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.