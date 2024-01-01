Eurostat: More than 94 million people in EU at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2023

Shafaqna English- 94.6 million people in the EU (21% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2023, Eurostat said.

The figure slightly decreased compared with 2022 (95.3 million, 22% of the population).

This information comes from data on people at risk of poverty or social exclusion published by Eurostat today. This article presents a handful of findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article.

The shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion varied across the EU countries in 2023. The highest values were reported in Romania (32%), Bulgaria (30%), Spain (27%) and Greece (26%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in Czechia (12%), Slovenia (14%), Finland and Poland (both 16%).

Sources: EC.Europa.eu

