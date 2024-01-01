English
Report: 5,054 migrants lost lives on irregular migration route from North Africa to Spanish coast in January-May 2024

Shafaqna English-A total of 5,054 people lost their lives on the irregular migration route from North Africa to the Spanish coast between January and May, according to a report by Frontline Defenders.

The NGO emphasized that the route from the North African coasts to the Canary Islands, which has become the most frequented path for irregular migrants in recent years, has reached tragic levels of fatality in what is described as “journeys of hope” toward Europe.

Caminando Fronteras reported in a news conference that 4,808 of the deaths occurred on the Canary Islands route alone.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

