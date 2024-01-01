English
Okaz: Saudi Arabia launched aerial taxi in Hajj 2024 [Photos]

Shafaqna English– The Minister of Transport of Saudi Arabia launched the use of self-driving aerial taxi in this year’s Hajj yesterday.

According to Shafaqna, Okaz wrote: Last evening (Wednesday), Saleh Al-Jasser launched the use of self-driving aerial taxi in the Mashaer.

According to this newspaper, “this experiment which is implemented for the first time was launched with the presence of a number of Saudi officials and the first vertical flight of the aerial taxi was conducted.”

Okaz continued: “this bird is the first aerial taxi in the world that receives a license from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.”

This aerial taxi service is used to transport the pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram between the Mashaer and helps easy movement in emergency cases, transfer of medical equipment and providing logistics services through movement of goods.

According to Okaz, the experience of using the aerial taxi is one of the 32 new technologies that is used in this year’s Hajj.

