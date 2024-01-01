Shafaqna English– The Grand Mosque, also known as Al-Masjid Al-Kabir, is the largest and most famous Mosque in Kuwait. Located in the heart of Kuwait City, this magnificent structure has become an iconic landmark and a symbol of Islamic architecture in the country. The Mosque spans an area of 45,000 square meters, with the main building covering 20,000 square meters. Its grandeur is further accentuated by the massive dome, which measures 26 meters in diameter and 43 meters in height, adorned with the 99 names of Allah (SWT).

The Grand Mosque can accommodate up to 10,000 men in its main prayer hall and 950 women in a separate hall, making it a significant place of worship for both locals and visitors alike. In addition to its religious function, the Mosque also houses a 350 square meter library, which contains a rich collection of Islamic reference books and documents. This library serves as a valuable resource for scholars and students seeking knowledge on Islamic history, culture, and faith.

The construction of the Grand Mosque began in 1979 and was officially completed in 1986. The project aimed to create a magnificent place of worship that reflected the deep faith and unity of the Kuwaiti people. It has since become a center for religious, cultural, and educational activities, hosting various events such as Quranic recitation competitions, lectures, and seminars. The Grand Mosque also offers free guided tours during weekdays, providing visitors with insights into its history, architecture, and religious significance.

The Grand Mosque’s architecture is a beautiful blend of traditional Islamic design and modern elements. The main prayer hall features a symmetrical layout, with 144 windows that allow for natural lighting. The mosque’s interior is adorned with intricate Islamic calligraphy, geometric patterns, and colorful mosaic tiles, contributing to its breathtaking ambiance.

The Grand Mosque of Kuwait stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to preserving its Islamic heritage and promoting unity through faith. Its stunning architecture, rich history, and role as a center for worship and learning make it an important landmark in Kuwait and a must-visit destination for those seeking to explore the beauty of Islamic culture and spirituality.

Source: traveling-up

www.shafaqna.com