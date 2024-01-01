Hajj: Declaring your Intention (Part 4)

When at Miqat and ready to start the Hajj, you are aware of what must be done and why. In the Ihram attire you will perform the prayer of Ihram, presenting yourself to the Almighty Allah. Say – Oh Allah, I No More worship the idols, and No More am I the slave of Nimrod’.

Oh Allah, I am standing in front of you with the gesture of Ibrahim not as an oppressor (wolf), not as a cheater (fox), not as a hoarder (rat). Nay, I face you as a “man” wearing the same clothes that I will wear when I see you in the hereafter. This means that you willingly and consciously want to obey Allah and become His slave. You will rebel against anyone and anything beside Allah. Your readiness to exercise necessary duties is expressed. Such a position is not different from the regular prayer, but at this time it is like a more intimate talk to Allah. It is as if Allah’s presence can be felt.

Say:

Oh the most gracious and the most merciful, whose glory and mercy go beyond the limits of friends and enemies, the righteous and the sinful, the believers and non-believers … Oh Allah, I worship you since you are the only one who deserves to be worshipped. I choose no master, but you, the master and owner of the Day of Judgment. Qur’an 1:2-4.

Thee (alone) we worship; thee (alone) we ask for help. Qur’an 1:5

Oh our only love, Oh our only help! See how we are lost by our ignorance! See how we are misled by the oppressors! See how we are limited by our weakness!

Show us the Straight Path – the path of truth, consciousness, fact, beauty, perfection, love, and goodness. Qur’an 1:6

The path of those whom thou hast favored, Not (the path) of those who earn thine anger nor of those who go astray. Qur’an 1:7

At Miqat in the white dress of the hereafter, each bow denies and asks forgiveness for the wrong deeds which were motivated by fear and greed. They were committed during your life. Each prostration asks forgiveness for those which were done in the Courts of Powers.

The prayer at Miqat is a promise to Allah that there will be no prostration nor bowing to anyone other than Him!

Peace be upon you Oh Muhammad, His slave and Messenger Peace by upon you and those obedient of Allah and the good doers. Peace be upon you …

All these are phrases which refer to the “near … not the far”.

Allah, Ibrahim, Muhammad, people, heaven, the hereafter, salvation, freedom, love and etc. are all present at Miqat. Dressed in the colorless clothes of Ihram, you experience a new birth – a resurrection! No longer will Satan, who rejected Allah’s command, cheat you. No longer will you feel like a stranger. Shameful and apologetic, you return to Allah. But now you are free and responsible!