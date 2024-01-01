The Guardian: Tobacco, alcohol, processed foods and fossil fuels, kill 2.7 million Europeans annually

Shafaqna Science- More than 7,400 deaths every day in Europe’s 53 states are caused by tobacco, fossil fuels, ultra-processed foods and alcohol, according to The Guardian.

The World Health Organization says that at least 2.7 million people die every year in Europe from tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy foods. The WHO says that powerful industries are causing this by using misleading marketing.

The organization also said that these industries are interfering with governments’ efforts to prevent killer diseases.

The new report says that more than 7,400 deaths every day across Europe’s 53 states are caused by these industries.

These four industries cause about 2.7 million deaths in Europe each year. They also cause about a quarter of all deaths.

The WHO says that a few large companies have a lot of power over politics and the law. They try to stop laws that could hurt their profits.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said: “They exploit vulnerable people through marketing, mislead consumers, and make false claims about their products and the environment.”

Source: The Guardian

