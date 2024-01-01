English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

The Guardian: Tobacco, alcohol, processed foods and fossil fuels, kill 2.7 million Europeans annually

0

Shafaqna Science- More than 7,400 deaths every day in Europe’s 53 states are caused by tobacco, fossil fuels, ultra-processed foods and alcohol, according to The Guardian.

The World Health Organization says that at least 2.7 million people die every year in Europe from tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy foods. The WHO says that powerful industries are causing this by using misleading marketing.

The organization also said that these industries are interfering with governments’ efforts to prevent killer diseases.

The new report says that more than 7,400 deaths every day across Europe’s 53 states are caused by these industries.

These four industries cause about 2.7 million deaths in Europe each year. They also cause about a quarter of all deaths.

The WHO says that a few large companies have a lot of power over politics and the law. They try to stop laws that could hurt their profits.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said: “They exploit vulnerable people through marketing, mislead consumers, and make false claims about their products and the environment.”

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Europe: Young Muslim communities concerned as far-right gains more seats in parliament

nasibeh yazdani

WHO highlights impact of climate change on human health

parniani

11 bodies of migrants were recovered from Mediterranean off Libya

nasibeh yazdani

Rights groups: Dire toll Israel’s bombardment-siege of Gaza has had on children

leila yazdani

Hepatitis: A major health concern for Pakistan

parniani

Alliance of Mosques in Europe launched to defend true message of Islam

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.