Shafaqna English- Thousands of children in Gaza have been left orphaned by Israeli attacks, ALJazeera reported.

More than 15,000 minors have been killed in the war, while an estimated 17,000 have lost their parents or are separated from them. Cases have become so common that hospitals have coined a new acronym: WCNSF – Wounded Child, No Surviving Family.

Some children don’t know where their parents are after being pushed out of northern Gaza.

Sources: ALJazeera

