Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in shadow of Gaza war

Shafaqna English- More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims in sweltering temperatures have gathered in Mecca for the start of Hajj, taking place this year in shadow of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The annual pilgrimage began on Friday with crowds of robed worshippers circling the Kaaba,Mecca’s Grand Mosque, many expressing sadness eight months into Israel’s war on Gaza. “Our brothers are dying, and we can see it with our own eyes,” said 75-year-old Zahra Benizahra from Morocco.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world have already amassed in and around Mecca for the Hajj, and the number was still growing as more pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia joined.
Saudi authorities expected the number to exceed 2 million this year.

Palestinians in Gaza were not able to travel to Mecca this year because of the closure of the Rafah crossing in May when Israel extended its ground offensive into the strip’s southern city of Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Palestinian authorities said 4,200 people from the occupied West Bank had arrived in Mecca for the pilgrimage. One thousand more pilgrims, from the families of Palestinians killed or wounded in the war, who were already outside Gaza before Rafah was closed, were invited by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

This year’s Hajj saw Syrian pilgrims traveling to Mecca on direct flights from Damascus for the first time in more than a  decade.

