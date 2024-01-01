Britain’s Labour promise to boost economy in election manifesto

Shafaqna English- Britain’s Labour Party promising to boost the economy with a string of reforms once in power in election manifesto.

“Labour’s manifesto is built around five national missions to end sticking plaster politics, end the chaos, turn the page and meet the long-term challenges the country faces,” the manifesto read.

According to the latest voting intention poll reported by the BBC, Labour is at 43%, followed by the ruling Conservatives at 22%. The data result excludes ‘don’t know’ and ‘won’t vote’ options.

Labour leader Keir Starmer unveiled his plans at an event in Manchester, saying “wealth creation” is going to be his party’s number one priority.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

