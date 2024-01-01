English
International Shia News Agency
UNSC demands end to Al-Fashir siege in Sudan

Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council called for an end to the siege of Al-Fashir in Sudan’s Darfur region.

War has raged for more than a year between the regular military under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The Security Council resolution, which was prepared by Britain and received 14 votes in favor with Russia abstaining, “demands that the Rapid Support Forces halt the siege of Al-Fashir”.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

