Saudi Arabia: Air ambulance on standby for pilgrims during Hajj 2024

Shafaqna English-Saudi Arabia has launched air ambulance service for pilgrims during Hajj 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense is ready to provide safety and security services, including the air ambulance, as pilgrims gather at the tent city of Mina.

The first emergency case had already been transported, the ministry said on Friday.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s ambulance teams rescued the pilgrim, an African man in his 60s who was suffering from chest pains, from the Grand Mosque area following a report to its command room.

Medical personnel examined the patient and carried out an ECG before flying him from the landing pad at the Makkah Clock Tower to King Abdullah Medical City.

The Ministry of Defense health services will continue to provide air ambulance services throughout this year’s Hajj in cooperation with the SRCA and the Presidency of State Security, represented by the Security Aviation.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com