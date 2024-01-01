Human rights groups join legal challenge against UK arms sales to Israel

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Oxfam join legal challenge against UK arms sales to Israel.

The Human rights groups will be able to provide evidence to a High Court judicial review of UK arms sales to Israel.

The decision, made by a judge on Thursday, will see the three prominent groups submit testimony to the review launched by Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq and the Global Legal Action Network.

The case is expected to be heard in October, with UK government lawyers having previously sought to block HRW and Amnesty from submitting evidence.

It comes after it was revealed that the UK government has issued over 100 new arms export licenses for Israel since Oct. 7.

Oxfam CEO Halima Begum said in a statement: “Oxfam has been systematically prevented from getting life-saving aid into the enclave, and our staff and partners face a constant threat to their lives while trying to sustain basic humanitarian operations.”

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com