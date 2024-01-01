Ten years after Yazidi genocide,there are fears that records of Daesh crimes are being lost

Shafaqna English- Ten years after the Yazidi genocide, there are fears that records of Daesh crimes are being lost, preventing accountability and justice.

This summer marks ten years since the Islamic State declared itself a “caliphate” and launched a brutal campaign of violence in Iraq, including a genocidal assault on the Yazidi minority in August 2014.

More than six years since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq, only nine members of the terrorist group have been convicted of international atrocity crimes for their roles there.

Despite this major deficit in criminal accountability, the United Nations (UN) mission to collect and preserve evidence of crimes committed by Islamic State in Iraq is being forced to shut prematurely this September before the completion of its mandate.

Only three months away and with no plan yet in place, survivors’ networks and international human rights lawyers fear loss of access to millions of pieces of evidence critical to the pursuit of justice.

They say the closure of the mission is part of a larger failure of the international community to ensure holistic justice for some of the gravest crimes in recent history.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com