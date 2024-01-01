Taliban violates women’s rights in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- In the second week of June, Taliban issued a decree capping salaries of all female employees in all government as well as non-government sectors, irrespective of the nature of their work, experience, and seniority, at 5,000 Afghanis (around $70) per month, starting from June 2024.

That’s the lowest level of salary in the Taliban’s government structure. The Taliban’s administrative office confirmed this absurd and blatantly discriminatory policy.

The Taliban overtook Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, in August 2021, and quickly began eroding women’s rights, including strict dress codes, banning higher education for girls, excluding women from certain jobs, and more.

On Thursday, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokesperson Liz Throssell said that authorities had told women they could return to work when “the necessary conditions” are in place, yet women have not received any information on when that might be.

Three years on, steps to allow women civil servants to all return to the workplace have not been taken.

“This latest discriminatory and profoundly arbitrary decision further deepens the erosion of human rights in Afghanistan, following decisions to restrict women and girls’ access to education and employment, limit their freedom of movement, and curtail their presence in public spaces, effectively entrenching the exclusion of women from public life,” Ms. Throssell said.

While the broad trends regarding the plight of girls and women in Afghanistan under the Taliban have occasionally caught the attention of the international media, with most Afghan media forced to either comply with the regime or shut down, many incidents of abuse are never reported. Nevertheless, the latest report, released on June 10, by U.N. Women stated that the oppression experienced by women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover is unprecedented in scale and generational impact

Thursday also marks 1,000 days since the Taliban banned education for girls beyond the sixth grade – a “sad and sobering milestone”according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Executive Director Catherine Russell said “For 1.5 million girls, this systematic exclusion is not only a blatant violation of their right to education, but also results in dwindling opportunities and deteriorating mental health” in a public statement.

Ms. Russell said that education not only provides opportunities but it “protects girls from early marriage, malnutrition and other health problems, and bolsters their resilience to disasters like the floods, drought, and earthquakes that frequently plague Afghanistan.”

Alison Davidian, the U.N. Women Special Representative in Afghanistan, pointed to the extraordinary resilience demonstrated by Afghan women in the face of incredible challenges. She listed women who continue to run organizations, and businesses, and provide services. But resilience doesn’t come with a sure-shot element of permanence. It needs to be supported and nurtured.

“We must invest in their resilience. Afghanistan must remain high on the international agenda,” Davidian said.

Source:UN News , The Diplomat.

www.shafaqna.com