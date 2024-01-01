English
International Shia News Agency
Muslims fear Islamophobic policies if far right wins in France elections

Shafaqna English- The National Rally, which won big in last week’s European vote, could implement Islamophobic policies if it gets a majority in France elections.

Soukayna Ribahi, a 56-year-old French-Moroccan woman living in Evry-Courcouronnes, 30km south of Paris, remembers very well what Jordan Bardella, the big winner of Sunday’s European elections, said about the Islamic veil in 2023.

Since then, the RN has stepped up a political grade. The third-largest party in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, the RN just won the European elections in France with 31.8 percent of the ballot.

That stunning result prompted President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly, with snap elections set for the end of the month. Now, the RN could achieve an equally resounding victory and form the first far-right government of France’s post-World War II history.

“If the RN comes to power, for sure the party will start by removing the veil,” Soukayna told Middle East Eye in front of Evry-Courcouronnes’s grand mosque after afternoon prayer on Tuesday.

Sources: Middle East Eye  

www.shafaqna.com

