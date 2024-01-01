30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

The Israeli forces stormed Aqsa during the Friday sermon, preventing many worshipers from entering the holy shrine. A Palestinian boy was detained during the events.

The Israeli police also blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

