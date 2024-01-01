English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Baqir (AS)“

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Sheikh Mohamed Yasin Devji on the occasion of the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Baqir (AS) on Friday (June 14, 2024).

Currently practicing Psychosynthesis Life coaching, Msc in Psychotherapy and Counselling at the University of Warwick. Studied in the Seminaries of Qom and Syria for 16 years, BA in Islamic Philosophy in Mysticism. Qualified in IT Management. Areas of interest include Transcendental Philosophy, Islamic Mysticism, Qur’anic Exegesis, and Spiritual Psychology.

