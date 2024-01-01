Eid al-Adha celebration muted in shadow of Gaza war-economic hardship in West Bank

Shafaqna English-Palestinians are unable to celebrate the Muslim holy festival of Eid al-Adha as the spirit of the celebration has been significantly muted in the shadow of Gaza war,economic hardship and unlawful actions in the West Bank.

Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza for eight months have cast a shadow over the region, dampening spirits and economic activity in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank for the holiday that marks prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son on the order of God.

The atmosphere in East Jerusalem, under the weight of sorrow and financial constraints, saw minimal activity in markets.

Israel froze work permits for 80,000 Palestinians in West Bank In lead-up to Eid al-Adha

In the lead-up to Eid al-Adha, Israel froze work permits for 80,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Before the conflict, more than 170,000 Palestinians worked in Israel, a crucial income source for the Palestinian economy.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Palestinian traders in livestock markets spoke of extremely weak demand while residents expressed sorrow.

“We have no joy left. There is mourning in every home. Dozens of people are killed every day. Our situation is worse than the Nakba in 1948,” said Nadir Abu Arab.

Osama Abbud, who owns a clothing store in Ramallah, said sales have decreased by more than 70 percent compared with last year, and despite discounts, demand is very low.

“This is the second Eid under the shadow of war. We have no joy left. Very few people are shopping for Eid and buying new clothes due to war, destruction, mourning and the increasingly worsening economic situation,” he said.

A quarter of more than 450,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem cannot move to other parts of city

A quarter of the more than 450,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem cannot move to other parts of the city because of the Separation, or Shame, Wall built by Israel in 2003.

Neighborhoods with a high population density such as Abu Dis are among the areas detached from Jerusalem. Palestinians living in the neighborhoods can only reach jobs and schools by passing through Israeli checkpoints.

The Separation Wall also prevents nearly 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank from crossing into East Jerusalem.

Sources: ALJazeera, Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com