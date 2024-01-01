UNICEF: 10,000 children in Gaza denied access to aid

Shafaqna English- UNICEF spokesman James Elder has described how difficult it has been to not only get aid into Gaza, but also access remains difficult and dangerous across the besieged enclave.

“More aid workers have been killed in this war than any war since the advent of the UN,” he told Al Jazeera.

Elder added that on Wednesday, UNICEF had a mission to drive a truck full of nutritional and medical supplies for 10,000 children. Their task was to deliver the aid, which was preapproved by Israeli authorities, from Deir el-Balah to Gaza City, a 40km (25 miles) round trip.

“It took 13 hours and we spent eight of those around checkpoints, arguing around paperwork – was it a truck or a van,” he said. “The reality is, this truck was denied access. Those 10,000 children did not get that aid.”

“Israel as the occupying power has the legal responsibility to facilitate that aid.”

Sources: ALJazeera

