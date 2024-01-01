Thousands of Syrian refugees in Türkiye fear citizenship withdrawal

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Syrian refugees in Türkiye fear they could be stripped of their Turkish citizenship.

Unconfirmed reports stated that lists of those whose citizenship is due to be withdrawn will be released in the coming days or weeks, and will include multiple nationalities, not just Syrians.

While there has been no official word on the claims, the report has sparked fears among Syrians with Turkish nationality amid a wave of anti-refugee sentiment in Türkiye.

After the current Turkish government was formed following elections in mid-2023, a campaign to deport Syrians has been underway with President Tayyip Erdogan pledging to “voluntarily” return one million Syrian refugees to their country.

Sources: New Arab

