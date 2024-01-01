[Photos] Italian ambassador to Iraq visits Al-Abbas (AS)’s Holy Shrine

Shafaqna English- The Italian ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, praised the projects of the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine and its services provided to visitors.

This came during Maurizio Greganti and his accompanying delegation’s visit to the Holy Shrine and his meeting with officials there.

Assistant head of the Department of the Al-Kafeel Museum of treasures and manuscripts at the Al-Abbas’s (p) shrine, Shawqi al-Mousawi, said, “We received the Italian ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Maurizio Griganti, and provided him with a video explanation about the health, educational, industrial, intellectual and cultural projects of the holy shrine.

He added that”the ambassador conducted a tour of the Al-Kafeel museum inside the Holy Shrine, and was briefed on the process of archiving and storage of treasures and manuscripts.

For his part, the Italian ambassador praised the various projects of the holy shrine and the services it provides to visitors, noting his “admiration for the mechanism used in the display of museum pieces at the al-Kafeel Museum, and the way of preserving and storing them”.

Sources: ALKafeel

www.shafaqna.com