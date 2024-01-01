English
USA President to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants

Shafaqna English- USA President, Joe Biden preparing to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants who have lived in U.S. for 10 years.

The Biden administration is set to announce a major immigration relief program granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for at least 10 years, officials have told CBC News.

According to sources familiar with the plans, the program, known as “Parole in Place,” would provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.

This initiative would create a pathway to permanent legal status and US citizenship by addressing legal obstacles that prevent those who entered the US illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

