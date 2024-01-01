Growing problems of women’s mental health in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Kumail Akmal, To assess the mental health of women in Pakistan, let’s know about the situations they go through in their lives. From their birth, they are born with the stigma of being a girl. They are often despised by their families for this reason. Growing up, they see a difference in the way their brothers treat them. Women are made to feel inferior. Often married without real consent and often forced to live with extremely toxic in-laws, they are stripped of their right to choose.

Then she is ready to spend the rest of her life in the service of her husbands and in-laws, without expecting a word of gratitude from them. This unpaid labor also affects their mental health. Then if a son is born to them, they get a very short term honor. Then finally a daughter is born and the vicious cycle begins again.

Everyone’s situation may not be as bleak as mentioned above but it cannot be denied that no matter how privileged women are, they will always be inferior to their male counterparts. A daughter will always be treated differently from a son and a husband will have more rights than a wife. With all this going on, how do we expect women not to have mental health issues? Therefore, there is a difference in the prevalence of mental health problems between men and women in Pakistan.

Why is women’s mental health important?

Some mental disorders are more common in women than men, including depression, anxiety disorders and eating disorders. There are also disorders specific to women. For example, some women experience symptoms of depression during hormonal changes, such as during or after pregnancy (perinatal depression) around the time of their menstrual cycle (premenstrual dysphoria). Includes psychological and social well-being. Persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness Significant changes in mood, energy, or appetite Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, changes in appetite or weight, abuse of alcohol, drugs, or both, loss of energy or fatigue

Excessive fear or anxiety, seeing or hearing things that are not there. Extremely high and low mood, pain for no apparent reason, headaches, or digestive problems anger or irritability, social withdrawal, thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life. Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life.

Treatable mental illnesses : If you’re looking for help, a primary care provider is a good place to start. They can refer you to a qualified mental health professional, such as a psychologist, psychiatrist, or clinical social worker, who can help you figure out next steps. Find tips for talking to a health care provider about your mental health.

Women are disproportionately more likely than men to receive mental health diagnosis and treatment, with more than 25% of women receiving mental health treatment in the past year compared to just 14.6% of men. 1 Why does this gender gap exist? And how should doctors approach mental health treatment for different genders? This guide looks at the statistics, causes and treatment of mental illness in women.

Researchers, doctors, and psychiatrists have long linked women’s mental health risks to hormones. And this theory is quite justified. Women experience hormonal fluctuations every month, and depression in girls begins as early as puberty. Rates of depression among teenagers are on the rise, with one in five teenage girls experiencing major depression in the past 12 months in 2017, compared to just 7% of boys.

Stress affects women and men differently, and women report being more overwhelmed by stress than men. According to a 2010 report by the American Psychological Association, 49% of women reported increased stress in the past five years, and 79% said money was a source of stress.

Treatment for mental health problems is generally the same for women and men, although women may focus more on some treatments than others. Treatment often takes the form of a three-step process, depending on the specific issues you are dealing with. :

Psychotherapy can take many forms, but the main three are cognitive-behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy, and psychodynamic therapy. Many therapists use a mixed approach for these. There is no “right” therapy. It’s about what works for the individual.

Mental health is rooted in the social, cultural, religious, spiritual, historical and holistic aspects of human life. Therefore, it is important for a person to take a deep look at things around him and to keep himself happy by doing things that bring happiness to himself, which improves mental health.

