Israel prevented 2500 Palestinians from performing Hajj

Shafaqna English- Israel’s control of the Rafah border crossing has prevented 2,500 pilgrims from the Gaza Strip from performing the Hajj this year.

The closure of the Rafah crossing has prevented 2,500 Palestinians from travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage, a key rite of Islam which all Muslims who are able to must perform at least once in a lifetime, said Ikrami Al-Mudallal, Spokesperson for Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments.

Al-Mudallal told the Anadolu news agency that Israel’s barring of Palestinians from leaving Gaza was a “clear violation of religious freedom” and the war had greatly affected their planning of the Islamic pilgrimage including logistical talks with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com