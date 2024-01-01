English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel prevented 2500 Palestinians from performing Hajj

0

Shafaqna English- Israel’s control of the Rafah border crossing has prevented 2,500 pilgrims from the Gaza Strip from performing the Hajj this year.

The closure of the Rafah crossing has prevented 2,500 Palestinians from travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage, a key rite of Islam which all Muslims who are able to must perform at least once in a lifetime, said Ikrami Al-Mudallal, Spokesperson for Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments.

Al-Mudallal told the Anadolu news agency that Israel’s barring of Palestinians from leaving Gaza was a “clear violation of religious freedom” and the war had greatly affected their planning of the Islamic pilgrimage including logistical talks with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: 10,000 children in Gaza denied access to aid

nafiseh yazdani

Presence of “more than 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims” in Arafat [Photos]

parniani

Eid al-Adha celebration muted in shadow of Gaza war-economic hardship in West Bank

leila yazdani

Hajj 2024: Air ambulance on standby for pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in shadow of Gaza war

leila yazdani

ALJazeera: Thousands of children in Gaza live without one of parents

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.