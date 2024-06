Shafaqna English- Over 40,000 Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque, despite facing extensive restrictions and harassment by Israeli forces.

Israeli occupation forces attacked worshippers both en route to and departing from the al-Aqsa Mosque, obstructing dozens from participating in the Eid prayer.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent mentioned that a large Israeli police force stormed the courtyards of the Mosque at the same time worshippers were arriving.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

