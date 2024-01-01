English
UN Secretary-General extends greetings for Eid Al Adha

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended Eid al-Adha greetings on Sunday, with solidarity to Muslims around the world who are unable to celebrate with their loved ones due to ongoing conflicts.

“This #EidAlAdha, I extend my solidarity with all Muslims who, because of conflict, violence & division, will not be able to celebrate with their loved ones,” Guterres said on X.

“May the values of solidarity & empathy that this occasion inspires guide us towards compassion & peace for all,” he added.

