Shafaqna English- The delegation of the Shia endowment “Waqf” was briefed on a number of projects of the Al-Abbas (AS) ‘s holy shrine.

“We conducted a tour of a group of projects of the Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine that are still under construction, especially expansion projects,”said Deputy Chief of the “Waqf” engineer Hussein al-Tamimi.

Sources: ALKafeel

